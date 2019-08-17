Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday and discussed the "deep convergences" of the strategic relationship shared by the two countries.

"Glad to receive Deputy Secretary @StateDept John Sullivan. Discussing the deep convergences of our strategic relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Sullivan is currently on the second leg of his two-nation visit to Bhutan and India from August 11 to 17 to advance Washington's partnership with both countries that are critical to preserving the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

During their meeting, Sullivan and Jaishankar discussed a range of issues, including regional security, advancing peace in Afghanistan, and expanding U.S.-India trade and investment ties.

The two leaders also discussed the two countries complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and how best to advance our cooperation, including with like-minded partners.

Sullivan's visit to India comes amid rising tensions in the region following New Delhi's move to abrogate of Article 370 which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the border state into two Union Territories.

The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and to ensure that peace and stability prevail along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)