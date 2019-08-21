Jaishankar holds 'warm, in-depth' conversation with Nepal PM

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:38 IST

India hands over NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal for housing reconstruction

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 21 (ANI): India on Wednesday handed over a cheque of NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal on Wednesday towards the reimbursement for housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha Districts during the Fifth Joint Commission Metting (JCM) held in Kathmandu.