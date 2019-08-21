Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a "warm and in-depth" conversation with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli here on Wednesday.
The EAM is currently in Nepal to co-chair the Fifth Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his Nepalese counterpart Pradip Kumar Gyawali. "Both the leaders will take stock of the entire gamut of India-Nepal bilateral relationship," the Embassy of India in Nepal tweeted.
"A warm and in-depth conversation with PM @kpsharmaoli. Really appreciate his receiving me amidst his many preoccupations," Jaishankar tweeted.
The Joint Commission, which was established in June 1987, provides an opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to review bilateral cooperation in all areas and extend necessary political guidance for further enhancing the traditionally close ties. (ANI)
Jaishankar holds 'warm, in-depth' conversation with Nepal PM
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:28 IST
