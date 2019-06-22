Jaishankar hosts dinner for Ambassadors, Heads of Missions

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a dinner for Heads of Missions (HoMs) here.

This is the first direct interaction of Jaishankar with HoMs after taking over the charge of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit.

After taking the office last month, Jaishankar has held a strings of bilateral meetings. Last week, he held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javed Jarif.

Known for his diplomatic skills, Jaishankar, a former Foreign Secretary, flew to Bhutan to further widen bilateral relations only a week after assuming the charge at the South Block. (ANI)






