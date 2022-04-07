Jaishankar in LS underlines economic cost of Ukraine-Russia conflict

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the Ukraine and Russia conflict has had significant consequences on the global economy while the government is taking measures in the national interest to mitigate the impact.

He, while explaining India's stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, said that India encourages talks between Kyiv and Moscow, including at the level of their Presidents.

"In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both of them in this regard," Jaishankar said.

The Minister underlined that the conflict has had significant consequences for the global economy, including India's. Like all other countries, we too are assessing the implications and deciding what is best in our national interest, he added.

Jaishankar further said that New Delhi conveyed the message when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in Delhi that "if India can be of any assistance in this matter, we will be glad to contribute".

Explaining India's stand over the Russia-Ukraine situation, he said: "What should India do in these circumstances? At a time when energy costs have spiked, we clearly need to ensure that the common person in India is not subjected to additional and unavoidable burden."

Hre stated that fertiliser prices have a direct implication for the livelihood of the majority of the population, besides the food prices. Even the security of the nation is at stake as we maintain our defence posture in the manner that current security challenges warrant, he said.

He urged countries to respect the international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States.

"This should bear in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States. If India has chosen a side, it is for peace while calling for an immediate end to violence," said the EAM. (ANI)