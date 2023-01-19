Jaishankar inaugurates India-funded community centre in Foakaidhoo, Maldives

Male [Maldives], January 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he is delighted to inaugurate the India-funded Community Centre in Foakaidhoo, an island in the Maldives, with the Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

"Delighted to inaugurate the India-funded Community Centre in Foakaidhoo with FM @abdulla_shahid. Applaud the Council and local community for its successful completion," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday on his official Twitter handle @DrSJaishankar.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to further expand bilateral engagement with India's two key maritime neighbours.

He reached Maldives on Wednesday on his fourth visit to the island country after assuming office in 2019. He was warmly welcomed by Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

"Our development partnership is creating quality social infrastructure in Maldives, spread over 16 atolls and 36 islands. Our joint efforts benefit women and youth development & promote sports," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

Jaishankar said that the spirit of PM Modi's Fit India and Khelo India campaigns is also expressed in Neighborhood First. "Today's event shows how a good foreign policy transforms people's lives. Proud to have been part of it," the Russian foreign affairs minister tweeted.

Jaishankar who is on a diplomatic visit to Maldives, paid homage to Sultan Mohamed Thakururufaanu, a revered national hero of the island nation at his Memorial Centre.



Jaishankar stated that the struggle of the Sultan is a reminder to continue his commitment to national development.

"Paid homage to Sultan Mohamed Thakururufaanu, a revered national hero of the Maldives at his Memorial Centre. His struggle is a reminder of a shared history and a continuing commitment to national development," Jaishankar tweeted.

Addressing a press conference alongside Abdulla Shahid, Jaishankar also said that both sides reviewed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport Expansion Project, which he described as one of the most anticipated projects in the northern part of Maldives.

"We have jointly reviewed our infrastructure projects and the groundbreaking ceremony of what is one of the most anticipated projects in the north, the Hanimaadhoo International Airport Expansion Project will be held later this evening. This project once completed will transform the lives and livelihoods of all," he said.

Jaishankar also talked about the Greater Male Connectivity Project, which he said was another ambitious project in the country.

India also handed over two Sea Ambulances to the Maldives on Wednesday that were procured under the Indian Grant Assistance scheme.

Jaishankar and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid attended the handover ceremony held at Noonu Manadhoo today. A number of significant Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged between Maldives and India in various fields, as part of Jaishankar's visit to Male. (ANI)

