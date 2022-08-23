Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Asuncion, concludes his visit to Paraguay

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday concluded his first ever official visit to Paraguay where he inaugurated the newly opened Indian Embassy in the capital city, Asuncion.

The embassy of India in Asuncion was jointly inaugurated by EAM and his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy in Paraguay with FM Julio Cesar Arriola. Thank Minister of Interior @FedericoA_GF for his presence. A reiteration of our strong bilateral relationship and our long-standing multilateral cooperation.



"External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar paid an official visit to the Republic of Paraguay from 21-22 August 2022 and inaugurated the newly opened Indian Embassy in Asuncion," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs read.

The inauguration was attended by dignitaries from the Paraguayan government including Interior Minister Federico A. Gonzalez. Other guests included members of the diplomatic corps, the business community, and the Indian diaspora in Paraguay.

This was the first ever visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to the Republic of Paraguay which has taken place as the two countries completed the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," the MEA press release said.

On his arrival in Paraguay, EAM unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. EAM also paid homage at the National Pantheon of Heroes and remembered the sacrifices of Paraguayan national heroes.

Moreover, the External Affairs Minister also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.



During his two-day visit, Jaishankar on Monday called on the President of the Republic of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez, at the presidential palace.

The Foreign Minister was welcomed by Paraguay FM Julio Cesar Arriola in Asuncion and held "productive" talks with his Paraguay counterpart during which both leaders discussed new areas of cooperation and exchanged views on the state of the world. They also exchanged views on regional and global affairs and agreed to continue supporting each other in multilateral fora and promote a rules-based international order.

Both sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation in various areas including trade and commerce, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, technical and development cooperation, solar energy, and MERCOSUR.

Jaishankar underlined that the supply of vaccines during the COVID pandemic was a statement of solidarity by India.

He also addressed a business gathering at the Industrial Union of Paraguay in presence of the Commerce and Industry Minister of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni. EAM thanked Luis Castiglioni for joining.

While S Jaishankar expressed confidence that Indian Businesses will be massively active in Paraguay, he also invited the Paraguayan Business to explore opportunities in India, saying that the establishment of a resident Indian Embassy will spur an expansion of our economic engagement.

Trade and investment will be the focus of our bilateral activities, the EAM said.

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27. During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, External Affairs Minister will call on the top leadership in all three countries.

Prior to his visit, Jaishankar on Friday met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi ahead of his visit to the region.

The Minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries and thanked the Ambassadors for their perspectives and insights into strengthening mutual relations and cooperation. (ANI)

