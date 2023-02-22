Jaishankar interacts with Global South Permanent Representatives

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with the Permanent Representatives from the Global South of the United Nations.

The representatives were from Barbados, Gambia, Kazakhstan, Mali, Mauritania, Micronesia, Mongolia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, St Lucia and Tonga.

"A good interaction with Permanent Representatives from the Global South representing Barbados, Gambia, Kazakhstan, Mali, Mauritania, Micronesia, Mongolia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, St Lucia and Tonga at United Nations," tweeted Jaishankar.

He appreciated their comments on India's leadership at the UN and for Vaccine Maitri and wished them an enriching Incredible India experience!

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian drive embarked on by the Indian administration to furnish COVID-19 antiviral injections to nations around the globe. Indian administration has commenced delivering injections since January 20, 2021.

The term 'Global South' began by loosely referring to those countries that were left out of the industrialisation era and had a conflict of ideology with the capitalist and communist countries, accentuated by the Cold War.



It includes countries that are mostly in Asia, Africa and South America.

'Global South' is significant because of its large population, rich cultures, and abundant natural resources.

Understanding the Global South is important for addressing global issues such as poverty, inequality, and climate change.

Many countries in the Global South still struggle with poverty and economic inequality, which can make it difficult to implement development initiatives.

In the recently held Voice of the Global South 2023 Summit - "Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose" - India attempted to add another note to the chorus of the global order.

The virtual forum has provided valuable inputs from the Global South that could facilitate India's ambition to steer the G20 2023 summit in Delhi successfully.

The forum is also about India reconnecting with a global group of nations that had fallen off the Indian foreign policy radar since the end of the Cold War.

Over the last three decades, Indian diplomacy's focus has been on reordering its great power relations, bringing stability to the neighbourhood and developing regional institutions in the extended neighbourhood. (ANI)

