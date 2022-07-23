Jaishankar interacts with Indian Foreign Service officers during training programme

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Indian Foreign Service officers during their Mid-Career Training Programme-II on Saturday and said they represent a confident generation and are ready to deliver on national goals and global expectations.

"Good to interact with IFS officers during their Mid-Career Training Programme-II. A big picture discussion on the changing world and India's growing importance in it. They represent a confident generation, ready to deliver on national goals and global expectations," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a previous tweet, Jaishankar congratulated the people of Egypt on their National Day and exuded confidence in the "long-standing partnership" between the nations.

The year 2022 is of particular significance since it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Egypt.



In a Tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Greetings and best wishes to Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the Government and people of Egypt on their National Day. Our long-standing partnership continues to grow."

India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilizations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times. Both countries share a close political understanding based on a long history of contact and cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues.

The joint announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the Ambassadorial level was made on August 18, 1947. Both countries have cooperated closely at multilateral fora and were the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

From 2015 to 2019, a number of Ministerial and official visits took place from India to Egypt and vice-versa.

Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent. The India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favoured Nation clause and the bilateral trade has increased more than five times in the last ten years. (ANI)

