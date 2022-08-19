Jaishankar interacts with Latin American, Caribbean countries envoys ahead of visit to region

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi ahead of his visit to the region.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries.

He thanked the Ambassadors for their perspectives and insights into strengthening mutual relations and cooperation.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishanakr said, "Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay."

"So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realizing it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight," he added.

According to media reports, Jaishankar will travel to three key countries in South America - Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay with an aim to address the issues of food and energy security, oil marketing and the extension of the Fixed Preference Agreement between India and MERCOSUR.

Jaishankar will inaugurate India's new embassy in the capital city of Paraguay, Asuncion likely on August 22, a media report said.

Notably, diplomatic relations between India and Caribbean countries have been warm and cordial. India and Paraguay established relations in 1961, and since then the two countries share cordial and friendly relations. (ANI)

