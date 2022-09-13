Jaishankar interacts with 'young' Mexican diplomats undergoing special course at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar interacted with "young" Mexican diplomats undergoing the first special course at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi and discussed India-Mexico relationships.

"So glad to interact with young Mexican diplomats undergoing the first special course at @SSIFS_MEA. Discussed why India and Mexico, with strong traditions of Independence and multilateralism, should cooperate closely in a globalized and technology-driven world," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also underlined "why a direct exposure to India and cross-training benefits are of value to our Mexican colleagues."

Mexico was the first country in Latin America to establish diplomatic relations with India in 1950.



Separately, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between India and Madagascar for the training of diplomats, according to an official statement.

During a special ceremony organized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato and Ambassador Abhay Kumar signed the MoU on Monday between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Foreign Affairs Ministery of Madagascar.

"The signing of this MOU today will go a long way in enhancing cooperation between our two countries in the crucial arena of training of diplomats. It will encourage exchange of information and content of training programmes for diplomats," Ambassador Abhay Kumar said in a statement.

"The cooperation between India and Madagascar through this MOU is a step towards realising our common vision of SAGAR Security and Growth For All in the Region. I'm delighted that we have signed this MoU with Madagascar, a friend and Indian Ocean neighbour" he continued saying in the statement.

As per the statement, the MoU comes into effect on the date of signing. (ANI)

