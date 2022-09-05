Jaishankar, Iranian FM discuss nuclear deal over phone call

Tehran [Iran], September 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian counterpart H Amirabdollahian discussed bilateral issues including the nuclear deal and joint economic commission meeting in a telephonic conversation on Sunday.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, Amirabdollahian extended greetings on behalf of the country's President Ebrahim Raisi to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He then pointed to the expanding ties between Tehran and New Delhi, describing the outcome of his recent visit to India as satisfactory. The Foriegn Minister also stressed that Iran is ready to implement the agreements reached during the official visit.



The statement issued by the Iranian foreign ministry, further stated that the country also prepared to hold a new round of Joint Economic Commission meetings with India.

"In other comments, Amirabdollahian briefed Indian Foreign Minister on the latest state of the sanctions removal talks and thanked India for its efforts to bring the views of Iran and the other sides closer together," it read.

Jaishankar referred to the good level of ties and cooperation between Iran and India and expressed hope that their relations will further expand in various spheres.

The Indian foreign minister underlined that his country always supports the peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue and this support will continue in the future.

"As for the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and India and the need to draw up a roadmap for ties, Jaishankar voiced hope, with the follow-up on the major topics on the agenda of the countries, their relations will further expand in all areas in the long run," the statement read. (ANI)

