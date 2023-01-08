Jaishankar lauds Indian youths for "connecting India to the world" at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded Indian youths for "connecting India to the world" at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, he said, "Whether it is the startup of technology, the younger generations are at the forefront of connecting India to the world. Our endeavour is to maximise our support for the diaspora. We aim to focus on the redressal of grievances through online mechanisms. I am confident that Indian youth at home and abroad will propel the growth of this country to greater heights. We strive to create a better workplace and non-discriminatory approach."



Jaishankar said that India has the largest diaspora in the world. "What's unique about us is the intensity of bonding among us in the community abroad. This is an era where we're increasingly confident about our prospects and seek to connect with the international community," said EAM Jaishankar.

He said that the country's relationship with 34 million people of Indian origin is what brings us here. "This relationship was very much evident amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognised the tremendous response that we got from PIO. Our bond has become ever stronger as the result of all the trials. The identity of the diaspora is derived from how closely is connected," he added.

Speaking about the changes in India, he highlighted MADAD an e-portal that will help Indian citizens living abroad to file consular grievances online on the services offered by the Indian Missions and Posts abroad and International Yoga Day.

"Many of our embassies now offer yoga dance and music classes. It is a matter of pride for us. Within the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged us all to focus on Amritkal. It is important that the Indian community abroad also does the same. India is changing in front of our eyes in a manner that is unprecedented. India has the largest diaspora in the world and most will say the talented one," said Jaishankar.

Speaking about the venue, he said, "People have spoken about Indore as the cleanest city. It is the city of the warmest people and hospitality."

He also showed his pleasure over Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas who attended the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

"We have also gathered here as India marks 75 years of Indian independence and as we move towards 100. I am glad to see that the guest of honour today is from our Quad and Indo-Pacific partner, Australia," said Jaishankar.

Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Madhya Pradesh welcomed members of the Indian diaspora in Indore. The theme of this edition is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal.'



Speaking at the event Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas said, "Indian community is the fastest-growing diaspora in Australia. PM Anthony Albanese is looking to visit India later this year. India is a diverse country. Indian diaspora seeks to do great things in the world."

She was amused at the several impressions that India gave her. "There is so much vibrancy and colour here. India is a diverse country. Indian diaspora seeks to do great things in the world. We get the best aspect of Indian culture," she added.

Mascarenhas said that the Australia-India relationship has never been this closer. "Our nation has shared perspective.

"Innovation happens by mixing new ideas with old ways. Indians in the Indian diaspora have tremendous work ethics," she said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, as well as, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary, (CPV & OIA) also addressed the event.



"Indians from the engineering and technology sectors have achieved greater feats abroad. Many Indians now play a crucial role in these firms abroad. There's 'Make-in-India' and 'Digital India'. Now, India is taking greater strides in development. Now the country has become self-reliant as well under the leadership of PM Modi," said Chouhan at Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

Meanwhile, Thakur said that India is a land of thousand years old civilisations and gave the backgrounder to the organization of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.



"Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa 108 years ago. India is 1/6th of humanity. Indian-origin people have shown pragmatism in a foreign land. Indian diaspora youth has special & unique qualities," said Thakur.

He also said that the Indian diaspora is unparalleled.

"Some of the kindest minds of Indian origin have played a strategic role. Indian diaspora youth have some special and unique properties. The concept and theme of Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is rooted in the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he added.

Sayeed said that the celebration today focuses on the youth who has been at the forefront, adding that India is home to the world's largest youth population. (ANI)