Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss follow up of annual summit, bilateral cooperation

Moscow [Russia], January 5 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephone conversation on Tuesday and discussed practical issues of bilateral cooperation as a follow-up to the results of the Russian-Indian summit held in Delhi on December 6.

They also exchanged new year greetings.

"On January 4, at the initiative of the Indian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar. The Ministers wished each other a Happy New Year & Merry Christmas," the Russian Embassay in India said in a tweet.

The two leaders confirmed the intention to consistently strengthen relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the spheres of economy and investments, nuclear energy, space, high technologies and healthcare. The two ministers agreed on further steps to expand interaction in regional and international affairs, including cooperation in the SCO, BRICS, RIC, as well as in the UN and UN Security Council.

They also exchanged views on preparations for upcoming high-level contacts including a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that the two sides also discussed the follow up of 2+2 meeting and agreed to remain in regular touch.

"Glad to exchange New Year greetings with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov this evening. Discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting. Agreed to remain in regular touch," he said in a tweet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had held the 21st India - Russia Annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6 in New Delhi. (ANI)