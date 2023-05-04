Jaishankar, Lavrov review India-Russia bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa and reviewed bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS.

"Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Appreciated Russia's support for India's SCO presidency. Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement that the two sides agreed to continue following "the course of building a fair multipolar system of interstate relations".

It said the ministers appreciated the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the especially privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The intention was confirmed to strengthen coordination activities to develop common approaches within the framework of interaction at the most important international platforms, including the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20," the statement said.

It said that a confidential exchange of views took place on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as topical issues on the global and regional agenda.





During their interaction, Jaishankar shared a light moment when he was heard asking whether Lavrov had an opportunity to get some rest and a suntan, to which Lavrov responded that he had had about an hour and a half to do so. Lavrov is also heard telling Jaishankar not to tell anybody about it.

Russian Foreign Minister arrived at Goa's Dabolim airport this morning. This is his second visit to India this year. He had attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi this March.

During his Goa visit, Lavrov is expected to have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other SCO countries. The agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa includes preparation for the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The agenda includes the issue of SCO granting member status to Iran and the possible acceleration of Belarus joining the group and granting the status of SCO Dialogue partners to Bahrain, Kuwait, Myanmar, Maldives and the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said the agenda of the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa includes coordinating foreign policies to promote the role of the United Nations in ensuring "credible global security and sustainable economic growth."

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has Russia, India, China, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as its members.

Observer countries of the SCO, Iran and Belarus could soon become full-time members of the charter as the decision is under consideration, an official said today. (ANI)

