Jaishankar meets Argentine FM, discusses space, nuclear, lithium, investment, yoga

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with Argentine Foreign minister Felipe Sola and discussed space, nuclear, lithium, investment and yoga.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "A good first meeting with Argentine FM @felipe_sola. Discussed space, nuclear, lithium, investment and yoga."



Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister, who is in Italy, has addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting at Matera, under Italian Presidency, followed by a joint meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Development Ministers.

Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Britain, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico and the EU during the G20 ministerial meetings.

Italy holds the Presidency of the G20 at present. The Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting is one of the ministerial meetings organised as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021. (ANI)

