Jaishankar meets Australian, Indonesian leaders at G-20 Foreign Ministers summit at Nagoya

Nagoya [Japan], Nov 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne along with Indonesia's Menteri Luar Negeri and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters here and held talks on boosting India's Act East policy.

"With the Foreign Ministers of Australia @MarisePayne, Indonesia @Menlu_RI and New Zealand @winstonpeters at the Nagoya #G20 FMM," the minister tweeted.

"Seriously Act East," he added.

The External Affairs Minister also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the summit.

"Joined Japanese FM @moteging for the #G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya. Appreciate his warm welcome," he said.

The Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 countries, earlier today, gathered in Nagoya for a two-day meeting, where they are set to discuss free trade, sustainable development and how to best assist rapidly growing economies in Africa.

The two-day event -- the last of the eight ministerial G20 meetings to be chaired by Japan this year -- will be also be attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, according to reports by the Japanese media.

The G20 meeting here is likely to see the Foreign Ministers briefly explain their official positions on various issues rather than seek to build a consensus on any particular hot topic issue, a senior Japanese diplomat said.

Still, the plenary session on Saturday will provide a good opportunity for participants to discuss controversial reform proposals being put forward by the World Trade Organization, the official added. (ANI)

