Jaishankar meets B'desh PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on Tuesday and said India is looking forward to hosting her in October this year..

"EAM @DrSJaishankar called on PM H.E. Sheikh Hasina. Thanking PM for hospitality, EAM said that #India is looking forward to hosting her in October in #NewDelhi. They held a productive discussion wherein matters of mutual interest were discussed. #EAMInSonarBangla #IndiaBangladesh," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh met his counterpart A K Abdul Momen.

Jaishankar described India-Bangladesh relations as a role model for other South Asian countries.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Riva Ganguly Das is scheduled to host a private dinner for the minister tonight. (ANI)