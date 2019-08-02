Jaishankar meets Canadian, Bangladeshi counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, and his Canadian counterpart, Chrystia Freeland, here on Friday.

"An excellent meeting with my Bangladeshi counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen. Look forward to visiting Dhaka soon. Neighbourhood first!" he tweeted.

"Discussed global and regional challenges. Explored ways for democracies to work together. @cafreeland #Canada," the EAM added.

Jaishankar also met the Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, during which ideas on collaborating in new areas were exchanged.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of ASEAN-related multilaterals, including the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM).

He also attended the ARF on Friday, wherein the leaders underlined collective action to secure the Indo-Pacific region, where terrorism remains a common scourge, according to the EAM.

Jaishankar's held a string of back-to-back bilateral and pull-aside meetings in Bangkok since July 31, including one with the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on August 2. (ANI)