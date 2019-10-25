External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in conversation with Ababu Namwamba, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya (Source: Twitter handle of External Affairs Minister of India)
Jaishankar meets Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, discusses development cooperation

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:22 IST

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, Ababu Namwamba and discussed India's development cooperation with Nairobi on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) here on Friday.
"Good talk with Deputy Foreign Minister Ababu Namwamba of Kenya on our developmental cooperation and African partnership," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
He also had a brief conversation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana on the margins of the NAM summit.Earlier, Jaishankar met his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on Wednesday during the NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku.
India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. (ANI)

