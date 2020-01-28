Jaishankar meets his Luxembourg counterpart, appreciates his valuable assessments of international politics

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn and appreciated his "valuable assessments" of international politics.

"Welcomed FM Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg. Appreciated his valuable assessments of international politics that reflect his enormous experience. Confident that the positive trajectory of our bilateral ties would be maintained under his guidance," Jaishankar tweeted.



Asselborn arrives here on Monday is on a three-day visit. He is scheduled to deliver a lecture at India International Centre later in the day. (ANI)

