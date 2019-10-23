External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah at Baku, Malaysia, on Wednesday. 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah at Baku, Malaysia, on Wednesday. 

Jaishankar meets his Malaysian counterpart, holds 'candid conversation' on 'outstanding issues'

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:32 IST

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on the sidelines of the NAM Ministerial Meeting here and held an "open and candid conversation" on "outstanding issues."
"Had an open and candid conversation with my Malaysian counterpart @saifuddinabd on outstanding issues," tweeted Jaishankar.
Jaishankar's meeting with Abdullah comes at a time when tensions are high between India and Malaysia after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad angered India when he raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly last month.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir had been "invaded and occupied," adding that "there may be reasons for this action but it is still wrong."
Responding to Mahathir raising the issue which most of the countries have termed as New Delhi's internal matter, India had said that Kuala Lumpur should keep in mind the friendly relations shared by the two countries and desist from making such remarks.
"Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states. Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said during a briefing here on October 4.
Moreover, Malaysia had to face a backlash from Indian twitter users after a hashtag movement 'BoycottMalaysia' started trending, urging Indian citizens not to travel to Malaysia.
Jaishankar, who is in Baku to attend the 18th session of the NAM, also meet his counterpart of Yemen Mohammed A Al-Hadhrami. He also met Afghanistan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and Myanmar's Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin.

India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:25 IST

PM Modi congratulates new Tunisia President Kais Saied

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Kais Saied who was sworn in as the new president of Tunisia and vowed to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:07 IST

China's increased influence in Nepal led to ban on Dalai Lama...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 23 (ANI): A top US diplomat has claimed that China's increased influence in Nepal has led to the ban on Dalai Lama's birthday celebration in the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:39 IST

Afghan acting foreign minister resigns

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on Wednesday resigned ahead of peace talks scheduled to be held in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:38 IST

Japan: Kovind lays foundation stone of Sri Sathya Sai Sanathana...

Kakegawa [Japan], Oct 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Japan laid the foundation stone for Sri Sathya Sai Sanathana Samskruti Project at Sai no Sato, Kakegawa here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:13 IST

Islamabad set to attend Afghan peace talks in Russia

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday announced that Islamabad will take part in the upcoming Afghan Peace talks scheduled to be held in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:04 IST

Would love to see Indian built apps used in US, says former...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former chief executive officer (CEO) of American tech giant Google, Eric Schmidt, has said that he would love to see Indian built application being used in America.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:42 IST

TikTok star Hareem Shah's video inside foreign office of Imran...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): In another embarrassment for Pakistan, popular TikTok star Hareem Shah was seen inside a conference room at the foreign ministry office in a video that has gone viral on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:40 IST

Pak, India to sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement on Oct 24, says...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan and India will sign the Kartarpur Corridor agreement on October 24, foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:36 IST

PoK journalists protest against police raid at Muzzafarbad Press Club

Muzzarafabad [PoK], Oct 23 (ANI): Scores of journalists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday took to the streets to protest against a raid conducted by the security forces at the Muzzafarbad Press Club.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:15 IST

German Chancellor expected to visit India next week

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to arrive in India on October 31 for a three-day visit, sources told ANI on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:10 IST

France: Man arrested in a museum for writing threatening message...

Paris [France], Oct 23 (ANI): The French police on Wednesday arrested a suspect for fencing himself in a museum in southern France and writing threatening messages on the walls in Arabic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:53 IST

Murder investigation underway after 39 bodies found in southeast England

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): An investigation is underway in Britain after 39 bodies were found in a truck container at an industrial park in southeast England.

Read More
iocl