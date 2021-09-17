Jaishankar meets his Uzbek counterpart Kamilov, discusses Afghanistan at SCO Summit sidelines

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], September 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe and discussed the Afghanistan situation.

"Good to meet FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Our conversation focused on the Afghanistan situation. As countries combating terrorism and fundamentalism, our close cooperation is in mutual interest," tweeted Jaishankar.

On August 15, Kabul had fallen to the Taliban and since then people are in a state of terror with increasing cases of human rights abuses being reported from several parts of the country.

He also met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian and discussed strengthening bilateral relations and working together on regional challenges.

"Glad to meet Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Dushanbe. Discussed strengthening our bilateral relations and working together on regional challenges," tweeted Jaishankar.



He also met the new Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Pleasure to meet my new Armenian counterpart @AraratMirzoyan. Positively reviewed our cooperation and will work to expand it further," tweeted Jaishankar.



Meanwhile, a group of artists led by actress and Kathak dancer Prachee Shah Paandya also performed in the gala concert at the SCO Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

#WATCH | A group of artists led by actress and Kathak dancer Prachee Shah Paandya performs in the gala concert at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.



(Video courtesy: EAM S Jaishankar's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/PRWDXHz49C — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021



SCO is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its foundation, in which India is participating for the fourth time as a full member.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six "Dialogue Partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).

Moreover, The summit is also likely to see Iran become a member from an observer, making the SCO include all major neighbours of Afghanistan and become the most important regional organization on the Afghan issue, reported Global Times. (ANI)