Jaishankar meets Iranian President, discusses progress of India-Tehran bilateral relations

Tehran [Iran], Dec 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him about 19th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) which was held a day earlier.

"Thank President Dr. @HassanRouhani for so graciously receiving me today. Apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in our bilateral ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister is on a two-day visit to Iran. On Sunday, Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif chaired the JCM here and agreed to accelerate work on the Chabahar project while reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran.

The Chabahar Port, which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, is located in the Gulf of Oman.

In 2017, India sent its first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through the strategic Iranian port.

Jaishankar also met Supreme National Security Council's secretary Admiral Ali Shamkhani and held a discussion on regional security and bilateral relations. Along with that, he held a meeting with Mohammad Eslami, Roads & Urban Development Minister, and to assess progress on connectivity projects. (ANI)