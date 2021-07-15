Jaishankar meets Kazakh counterpart, discusses CICA, COVID cooperation, SCO, Afghanistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and discussed Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), COVID-19 cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet with DPM and FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. Discussed CICA, Covid cooperation, SCO and Afghanistan."

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Taskent to attend the Central-South Asia Conference 2021.

Uzbekistan is hosting the Central-South Asia Conference 2021 in Tashkent titled the International Conference on Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent and discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan.



During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan.

The EAM began his Tashkent visit by inaugurating the IT room of India Uzbekistan Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Tashkent and also met Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the Tashkent Conference on Central-South Asia connectivity.

He also met Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Deputy NSA of USA.

Foreign Ministers and other high-ranked leaders from Russia, Japan and the US have participated in 'the International Conference on Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities,' which is being held in Uzbekistan.

Around 250 participants and 40 delegates from different countries have taken part in this discussion. (ANI)

