Jaishankar meets Kuwaiti counterpart on NAM Summit sidelines

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on the sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday.

The 18th summit of the NAM had kicked off on Friday, bringing together the heads of different countries. The EAM had earlier held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya Ababu Namwamba on India's development cooperation with Nairobi.

India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. (ANI)