Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz Foreign Minister, agrees to strengthen traditional cooperation on regional, multilateral issues

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and agreed to strengthen traditional cooperation on regional and multilateral issues between both countries.

"Delighted to meet Kyrgyz Republic FM Ruslan Kazakbaev. Noted our growing development partnership. Agreed to strengthen our traditional cooperation on regional and multilateral issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Tajikistan to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO's) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe.

The 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on September 17.

The meeting will be chaired by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.



The SCO is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It will be the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India will participate as a full-fledged member of SCO.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- and six "Dialogue Partners" -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organisation's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of future cooperation.

The summit will be attended by the leaders of the SCO member states, observer states, secretary-general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), and other invited guests.

From India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the plenary session of the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday. (ANI)

