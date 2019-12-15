Jaishankar meets Maldives' Parliament Speaker

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Speaker of People's Majlis of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed.

"Great conversation with Speaker Mohamed Nasheed of Maldives. As always, admire his vision and commitment. Deeply appreciate his contribution to our relationship," the external minister posted on his official Twitter account.

Nasheed, also the former President of Maldives, is on a visit to India at the joint invitation of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Earlier in the day, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed global and regional issues climate change, Paris targets, renewable energy, single-use plastics, coral reef protection and natural climate solutions.

The meeting comes at a time when the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid is on a visit to India.

Earlier today, India and Maldives signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and agreements during the sixth Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

On December 9, a parliamentary delegation from the Maldives led by Speaker Nasheed met Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and deliberated on the close bilateral ties and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)