Jaishankar meets Mauritius Deputy Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Mauritius Deputy Prime Minister Steven Obegadoo and said that India values the participation of Mauritius in G20 meetings during India's presidency.

"Pleasure to meet DPM of Mauritius Steven Obegadoo this evening. Discussed various facets of our exceptional relationship, including tourism and development cooperation. Value the participation of Mauritius in G20 meetings during our Presidency," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India and Mauritius have signed a wide range of bilateral agreements. Some of the other important agreements are the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention (1982), Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (1998), MoU on Air Services (2005), Agreement on Cooperation in Information Technology (2000), MOU on Cooperation in Biotechnology (2002), Extradition Treaty (2003), MOU on Cooperation against Terrorism (2005),



MOU on Cooperation in the field of Environment (2005), Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in Criminal Matters (2005), Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons (2005), MOU for Cooperation in the field of Hydrography (2005), MOU for Cooperation on Consumer Protection and Legal Metrology (2005), MOU Concerning Cooperation in the Exchange of Finance Intelligence Related to Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (2008), Protocol on the Sale of Navigational Charts; Agreement on Cooperation for the establishment of telemetry, tracking and telecommand station for satellites and launch vehicles and for cooperation in the fields of space research, science, and applications.

Supply Contract for the Coastal Radar Surveillance System (2009), MoU on the supply of an Offshore Patrol Vessel; Agreement on Early Warning of Coastal Hazards (2010), MOU on Science and Technology Cooperation (2012), MOU on Sports and Youth Affairs (2012), Educational Exchange Programme (2012), MOU on Textiles (2012), MOU between RGSC Trust Fund and NCSM for setting up a hybrid planetarium (2012), and MoU on Cooperation in Election Management and Administration. In addition, Cultural Exchange Programmes have been regularly concluded since 1971.

India is Mauritius' largest trading partner and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to Mauritius since 2007. In 2012-2013, India exported goods worth USD 1.31 billion and imported goods worth US$ 28.49 million. India's exports to Mauritius comprise largely petroleum products. A three-year Agreement to supply petroleum products to Mauritius was renewed between the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and the State Trading Corporation of Mauritius in 2010.

This agreement is expected to be renewed in 2013. Besides petroleum products, the main items of India's exports to Mauritius in 2012-13 were pharmaceuticals, cereals, cotton, electrical machinery, apparel, and clothing accessories. The main items of Mauritius' exports to India in 2012-13 were iron and steel, pearls, precious/semiprecious stones, and optical, photographic, and precision instruments. (ANI)

