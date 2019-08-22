External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari
Jaishankar meets Nepal President

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:45 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Kathmandu for a two-day visit, met Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.
"EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon'ble President of Nepal Mrs Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas" tweeted External Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
Upon his arrival on Wednesday to the Himalayan nation, Jaishankar had held a "warm and in-depth" conversation with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations with specifically focusing on the areas of connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources sectors, culture, and education.
The minister also chaired the Fifth Joint Commission Metting (JCM) held in Kathmandu. During which, he also handed over a cheque of NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal on the behalf of India towards the reimbursement for housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha Districts.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and DFTQC Nepal was also signed on food safety and standards on the first day of JCM.
The Joint Commission, which was established in June 1987, provides an opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to review bilateral cooperation in all areas and extend necessary political guidance for further enhancing the traditionally close ties.
The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to depart for New Delhi today afternoon. (ANI)

