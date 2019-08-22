External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meeting Nepal's former Prime Minister, Baburam Bhattarai in Kathmandu on Thursday (Photo/Bhattarai's Twitter)
Jaishankar meets Nepal's ex-PM Baburam Bhattarai

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:20 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Nepal's former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai here on Thursday.
"Had good exchange of views with visiting Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on matters of mutual interests. Happy to learn that the present Indian Government is eager to expand connectivity and economic cooperation with Nepal," Bhattarai tweeted.
Jaishankar reached Nepal on August 20 to co-chair the now-concluded 5th Joint Commission Meeting.
The EAM also met the incumbent Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday. He also called on the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari in Kathmandu today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow on Aug 27

Moscow [Russia], Aug 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on August 27, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:54 IST

Pak committed to opening Kartarpur Corridor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday stated that it remains committed to opening the Kartarpur Corridor in November on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:18 IST

J&K discussed during meeting between Pak PM, CoAS

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed during a meeting held between Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:16 IST

Nirav Modi's judicial custody extended till Sept 19 by London court

London (UK), Aug 22 (ANI): A London Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi till September 19 in connection with Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:06 IST

New Delhi-Paris partnership important for global good, says...

Paris [France], Aug 22 (ANI): The Indian Ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday highlighted that the partnership between India and France is not only good for the two respective countries but is also important for the larger regional and global good.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:52 IST

Amid protests, Indonesia blocks internet access

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 22 (ANI): Indonesia has blocked internet access in West Papua region and deployed extra military and police personnel to the region amid ongoing protests.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:21 IST

No point of talking to India: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country would not seek any dialogue with India.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:01 IST

Syria opens civilian corridor for those who want to leave Idlib province

Damascus [Syria], Aug 22 (ANI): The Syrian government on Thursday opened a civilian corridor for the people who want to leave the rebel-held territory in Idlib.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:00 IST

'Not fair' India not fighting terror in Afghanistan: Trump

Washington [US], Aug 22(ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it is "not fair" that India, which is geographically "much closer" to Afghanistan than the United States, is not fighting terrorist groups in the war-ravaged nation.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:34 IST

Kabul wedding blast toll rises to 81

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 22 (ANI): The death toll in Kabul terror attack, which targetted a wedding ceremony, rose to 81, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Public Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:21 IST

PM Modi leaves for France as part of three-nation visit

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emplaned for Paris for the first leg of his three-nation visit to France, the UAE and Bahrain from August 22 to 26.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:39 IST

Jaishankar meets Nepal President

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Kathmandu for a two-day visit, met Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.

