Jaishankar meets Nepal's ex-PM Baburam Bhattarai

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Nepal's former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai here on Thursday.
"Had good exchange of views with visiting Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on matters of mutual interests. Happy to learn that the present Indian Government is eager to expand connectivity and economic cooperation with Nepal," Bhattarai tweeted.
Jaishankar reached Nepal on August 20 to co-chair the now-concluded 5th Joint Commission Meeting.
The EAM also met the incumbent Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday. He also called on the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari in Kathmandu today. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:20 IST
