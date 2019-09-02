Jaishankar meets Nigeria's UN envoy Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Permanent Representative of Nigeria to United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, here on Sunday.

Jaishankar assured the Ambassador of India's full support in the workings of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), ahead of the latter's succession as the President of the Assembly's 74th session.

"Pleased to meet Permanent Representative of Nigeria to UN @BandeTijjani. Happy he has kept up the tradition of such visits. Glad to note the alignment of our priorities and goals. Assured him of India's full support in the working of the UNGA," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.



According to media reports, Bande was elected as the President of the General Assembly in June and will succeed incumbent Maria Fernanda Espinosa later this month. (ANI)

