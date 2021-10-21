Jaishankar meets presidents, senior leadership of universities in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel] October 21 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen academic research and technological ties with universities in Israel, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Presidents and other senior leadership of several universities in Tel Aviv.

The developments came during Jaishankar's first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister.

"Expanding our academic research and technology collaboration through meetings with University Presidents and senior leadership in Tel Aviv today," Jaishankar said in a tweet.



Senior officials and Presidents of several leading academic and research universities were present in the meeting.

During his visit, EAM also met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the strengthening of strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties and deepening the friendship between both countries.

Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of PM Modi to the Israeli PM and said, "We are today at a very important stage of our relationship because things have gone very well for us. But it has opened up a whole lot of possibilities. So, I think the challenge is how to work to take our relationship to the next level."

Earlier today, Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed changes in the geopolitical landscape. (ANI)

