Jaishankar meets SCO Secretary-General, appreciates organisation efforts to promote tourism

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Monday met Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Vladimir Norov, and appreciated the organisation's efforts to promote tourism among member states.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Norov reviewed the progress in New Delhi and the SCO's cooperation. Notably, India, for the first time, will host the next meeting of the SCO members states' heads of government later this year.

"Received Secretary General Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation as India prepares to take up the responsibility of chairing the Council of SCO Heads of Government," tweeted Jaishankar.

"Appreciated the SCO's efforts to promote tourism among member states. The eight Wonders of SCO, which includes the #StatueofUnity, will surely serve as an inspiration," he added.

Norov arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2020, which is to be held in New Delhi from January 14 to 16.

Hosted by think-tank Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, "the Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, global leaders in policy, business, media and civil society are hosted in New Delhi to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters."

During his stay, Norov will also meet and interact with representatives from business chambers FICCI and hold an interaction at India Startup Initiative on Tuesday.

On Wednesday noon, Norov will participate in a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue which is scheduled to be held between January 14 to 16 and promises to be a mega show amid the presence of foreign ministers from across the globe. (ANI)

