Jaishankar meets Singaporean Prime Minister, says convergent views help India, Singapore to cooperate in changing world

Singapore, November 19 (ANI): The shared interests and convergent views help India and Singapore to cooperate closely in the changing world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

"Thank Prime Minister @leehsienloongfor receiving me today. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi

. Emerging from Covid, we work towards an even stronger partnership. Our shared interests and convergent views help us cooperate closely in a changing world," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar commenced his Singapore visit on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he met Singapore former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong.

"Called on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Discussed the global situation and our bilateral relationship. Always appreciate his insights and guidance," he tweeted. (ANI)