Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka's High Commissioner, bilateral ties discussed

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. They discussed how to take the relationship forward between the two countries, according to the statement released by Sri Lanka's High Commission.

According to the statement, Moragoda and Jaishankar also reviewed the current status of the relations between Sri Lanka and India.

On 20 January, Jaishankar concluded an official visit to Sri Lanka. During the visit, he had called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and had official discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry.

"A good meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and other ministerial colleagues this evening in Colombo. Discussed India-Sri Lanka cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health," tweeted Jaishankar.

He also conveyed India's commitment to increase investment flows to Sri Lanka to hasten its economic recovery.



Jaishankar further stated that will be discussing the India-Sri Lanka partnership with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Aviation of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dr Bandula Gunawardhana, Minister of Transport, Highways and Mass Media, Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of Power and Energy.

"Conveyed our commitment to increasing investment flows to Sri Lanka to hasten its economic recovery. Look forward to my discussions with the leadership tomorrow morning.@alisabrypc, @DeSiripala, @banduladr, @kehelia_r, @kanchana_wij, @amanugama_dilum, @tharakabalasur1," tweeted Jaishankar.

Regarding Sri Lanka's tour, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Jaishankar's visit would follow his earlier trips to the bankrupt country in January 2021 and March 2022. Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour, and India has always stood with the people of Sri Lanka.

"During the visit, EAM will call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and also hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs MUM Ali Sabry on the entire gamut of close India-Sri Lanka partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres," the statement stated.

India and Sri Lanka share a good relationship. Under the 'Neighbourhood First Policy', India had extended aid worth USD 3.9 billion to help Sri Lanka sustain itself in face of the acute economic and financial crisis and meet its immediate needs such as medicines, cooking gas, oil and food items, Sri Lanka based news publication News 19 reported. (ANI)

