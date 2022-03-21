Jaishankar meets trainee Indian Foreign Service officers, 2 diplomats from Bhutan

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met officer trainees of the 2021 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and two diplomats from Bhutan.

"Delighted to meet officer trainees of the 2021 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and 2 diplomats from Bhutan. Having joined in the 75th year of our independence, they truly represent New India," Jaishankar said in a series of tweets.





"Glad to see their diverse backgrounds. Especially heartening to see good regional and gender representation," he tweeted.



"They enter Indian diplomacy in a very different era than I did 45 years ago. Confident that they will advance our national goals and aspirations and keep India's flag flying high across the world," Jaishankar wrote in another tweet.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding.

Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968. The basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007, according to MEA. (ANI)

