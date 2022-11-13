Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres on sidelines of ASEAN Summit

Phnom Penh (Cambodia), November 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN Summit.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A warm conversation with UNSG @antonioguterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner."

Jaishankar, who is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on this ASEAN summit, also met US Secretary of state Antony Blinken at the ASEAN gala dinner.



He also met the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. "Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN," he said in a tweet.



Vice President Dhankar is in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

Earlier today, Jaishankar also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Singapore FM Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesia's FM Retno Marsudi.

"Pleasure to meet FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Our discussions covered recent developments in the conflict, the grain initiative and nuclear concerns," tweeted Jaishankar.



Notably, Russia had declared that it was putting its involvement in the deal on hold, however, it rejoined after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow would suspend, but not end, its involvement in the deal.

The deal provides for a safe humanitarian corridor for the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea, to tackle rising food prices due to the geopolitical conflict grappling the 'breadbasket.'

Meanwhile, Putin began ramping up his nuclear rhetoric this fall, raising the spectre that he could use such a weapon in Ukraine.

Russia has as many as 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, lower-yield devices designed to defeat conventional forces on the battlefield. A tactical nuclear weapon has never been used in combat, but one could be deployed in a number of ways, including by missile or artillery shell.

After meeting Singapore FM, Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Great to see my friend FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore. Always nice to exchange notes."

"Good to catch up with my dear colleague FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. Wish her all the best for the upcoming G20 Bali Summit," added Jaishankar.

He also met his Canadian counterpart Melan Joly and discussed the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific.

"Nice to meet FM @melaniejoly of Canada on the sidelines of East Asia Summit. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, bilateral cooperation and community welfare. Appreciate steps being taken to address visa challenges," tweeted Jaishankar.

ASEAN Summit is being hosted by Cambodia under the theme A.C.T (Addressing, Challenging, Together). This theme is aiming to counter regional issues, seeking prosperity, growth and stability among the states, in accordance with the main theme of ASEAN. Cambodia has played an important role in India-ASEAN engagements, the 1st India-ASEAN Summit took place in 2002 during the first chairship of Cambodia. (ANI)

