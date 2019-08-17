External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Congressional delegation in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Congressional delegation in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Jaishankar meets US Congressional delegation

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met a five-member US Congressional delegation here and exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues.
The delegation comprised of George Holding, Lois Frankel, Julia Brownley, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Joe Wilson.
"Good exchange of views on a range of issues with the visiting US bipartisan Congressional Delegation comprising @RepHolding @RepLoisFrankel @RepBrownley @JimPressOffice @RepJoeWilson," Jaishakar wrote on Twitter.

Prior to this, the minister had also met US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and discussed "deep convergences" in strategic ties between the two countries.
It is not immediately clear whether India's decisions relating to Jammu and Kashmir came up in any of the two talks or not. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:11 IST

China, Pakistan fail to censure India at UNSC

New York [US], (ANI) Aug 16: The China-Pakistan axis failed tonight at the UN Security Council closed-door meeting when a majority of the Council members refused to take up the Kashmir matter and rejected the Chinese position.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:22 IST

Deeply concerned about current situation in Kashmir, says...

New York [US], Aug 16 (ANI): China is 'deeply concerned' about the current situation in Kashmir and opposes any 'unilateral action' that complicates the situation in the region, said Zhang Jun, country's envoy to the UN, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:28 IST

Malaysia can revoke Naik's PR status: Mahathir Mohamad

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 16 (ANI): Malaysia can revoke the Permanent Resident (PR) status of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik should it be proven that his actions harmed the country's 'well-being,' country's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:11 IST

Zambian President to arrive on maiden visit to India next week

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is set to arrive on a three-day India visit beginning August 20 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:08 IST

Ahead of UNSC meeting on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan dials Donald Trump

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Ahead of the closed consultation session on Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday telephoned US President Donald Trump to apprise him of the situation in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:37 IST

BRICS nations come together for Urban Environmental Management

Sao Paulo [Brazil], Aug 16 (ANI): Acknowledging the importance of urban environmental management for improving quality of life in cities, the Environment Ministers of BRICS countries on Friday agreed to work together to resolve the multifaceted environmental issues faced by BRICS cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:02 IST

Protests outside Indian Embassy in London were 'overwhelmingly...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The British High Commission in New Delhi said on Friday that the protests outside the Indian Embassy in London were "overwhelmingly peaceful", amid reports of a tense face-off between Indian and Pakistani diaspora outside the embassy campus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:58 IST

India suspends Thar Express

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): India on Friday suspended Thar Express, the weekly train service which connects Jodhpur in Rajashtan with Karachi in Pakistan, until further orders, according to a railway official.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Madagascar welcomes new dynamism of bilateral cooperation...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 16 (ANI): Madagascar has welcomed the new dynamism of bilateral cooperation instilled by Indian government since the beginning of its second term, and sought the support of New Delhi for the development of its several key projects in the field of e-governance, farming, s

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:10 IST

4 killed, 12 injured in Quetta mosque blast

Quetta [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): At least four people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a blast inside a mosque in Quetta's Kuchlak area on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:49 IST

Pak actor's shocker: I'm proud ISI agent, so are my countrymen

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi recently made a startling admission, not just about himself but also about his fellow citizens. "I am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis," the actor wrote in a tweet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:43 IST

Bhutan wholeheartedly supports India's bid for permanent...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, on Friday said that the Himalayan nation has extended unequivocal support for India's bid for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Read More
iocl