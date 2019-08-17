Jaishankar meets US Congressional delegation

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met a five-member US Congressional delegation here and exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues.

The delegation comprised of George Holding, Lois Frankel, Julia Brownley, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Joe Wilson.

"Good exchange of views on a range of issues with the visiting US bipartisan Congressional Delegation comprising @RepHolding @RepLoisFrankel @RepBrownley @JimPressOffice @RepJoeWilson," Jaishakar wrote on Twitter.



Prior to this, the minister had also met US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and discussed "deep convergences" in strategic ties between the two countries.

It is not immediately clear whether India's decisions relating to Jammu and Kashmir came up in any of the two talks or not. (ANI)