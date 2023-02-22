Jaishankar meets US' Delaware Governor John Carney in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Governor of Delaware John Carney and appreciated the latter's efforts in strengthening Gujarat-Delaware sister state relations.

"Pleased to meet Governor of Delaware, @JohnCarneyDE. Discussed our strong business, education, tech & people-to-people ties. Appreciate his efforts in strengthening Gujarat-Delaware sister state relations," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier, in 2019, Gujarat and America's Delaware State signed the MoU to strengthen the relationship between India- America and Gujarat. The MoU between Gujarat and Delaware were signed by the Gujarat Chief Minister and the Secretary of State for Delaware, as per the official statement from the Gujarat government.

During the meeting of the delegation of the Delaware State and then Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Gujarat has made a sister state MoU for the first time with the state of America.



Rupani expressed his desire to strengthen the relationship between the two states in the field of services, investments and Investment by Delaware Investors in Gift IFSC. The Delaware delegation warmly welcomed the Chief Minister's proposal and agreed to mutual cooperation in these areas.

The Delaware delegation expressed keenness to collaborate with Gujarat in the field of BioSciences. While the state of Delaware has made progress in various sectors such as Ease of Doing Business, Financial Services, Corporate Services, Livestock and Dairy Activities, and Port Services, Gujarat is also leading the state of India in such sectors, the statement added.

The Delaware delegation on behalf of the Governor invited Gujarat CM to visit Delaware in near future.

The Delaware delegation that visited Gujarat included the Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, Deputy Secretary of State, and other senior officials of the American state.

During the MoU Chief Secretary J N Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Kailashnathan, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Arvind Agrawal, Principal Secretary to the CM M. K. Das, MD iNDEXTb and other officials from the previous government remained present, according to the statement. (ANI)

