Jaishankar meets Uzbek counterpart in Moscow, agrees to coordinate on regional concerns

Moscow [Russia], September 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov, during which both leaders agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the meeting as "cordial".

"Began the day with a cordial meeting with Uzbek FM @a_h_kamilov. Agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. Will take forward our growing development partnership. Appreciate Uzbekistan's vital role in our Central Asian engagement," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister is currently on a four-day visit to Russia to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways to boost bilateral relations.

He also met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of SCO meet and said the talks reflected the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at 6 pm today. The meeting comes in the backdrop of border tensions between India and China over the standoff at several points in Ladakh. (ANI)

