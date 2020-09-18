Jaishankar, Mexican counterpart agree to cooperate in economic recovery progress

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a "warm conversation" with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard C and discussed the shared global perspectives and agreed to cooperate closely in the economic recovery progress of the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Warm conversation with FM @m_ebrard of Mexico. Discussed our shared global perspectives as we enter the UNSC together next year. Agreed that as Privileged Partners we should cooperate closely in our economic recovery process. Hope to hold an early Joint Commission Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Both Mexico and India have been elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two-year term that begins from January 1 next year. (ANI)

