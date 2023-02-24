Jaishankar offers support to partner countries for establishing public-centric schemes akin to PMBJP

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday offered support to partner countries to help them establish and implement public-centric schemes akin to Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana' (PMBJP) in their countries.

Speaking at a Conference on Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana in Delhi, he highlighted that PMBJP is a flagship public welfare programme championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last eight years.

"This conference is a great initiative that brings all the stakeholders together to work towards the larger goal of an equitable, inclusive and healthy planet as envisioned by PM Modi," said Jaishankar.

"Explained the powerful impact of this scheme on the Affordability, Accessibility and Availability of medicines to the general public. Shared these experiences and discussed how this can be applied in other countries. MEA will make it a new element in its development partnership," he added.

He offered all the necessary support to partner countries to help them establish and implement public-centric schemes akin to PMBJP in their countries.

"For every country health cost is very central to the quality of governance. Even for developing countries also it is central to their progress and their prosperity," added Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers jointly organised an interactive session for Heads of Missions from almost 100 partner countries in the Global South on the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana' (PMBJP) programme.

The conference was graced by Jaishankar and Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya stated that PM Modi had described India as the 'pharmacy of the world'.

Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers with a vision to enable the Indian pharmaceuticals industry to play a leading role in the global market and to ensure abundant availability of good quality pharmaceuticals of mass consumption at reasonable prices, had been working tirelessly to contribute towards the greater good of mankind.

"Appealed to Heads of Missions to replicate the success of the Modi Govt's PM Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana initiative in their respective countries, while addressing a Conference on PMBJP, along with EAM @DrSJaishankar Ji," tweeted Mandaviya.

In line with the mantra of “srve bhvntu sukhinH srve sntu niraamyaaH”, PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt is working relentlessly for the greater global good and improving access & affordability of medicines and medical devices for our citizens and to the World. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 24, 2023



'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya JanaushadiPariyojana' (PMBJP) is a successful health & empowerment scheme of the Government of India (GoI) implemented by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), a Society under the aegis of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

The scheme ensures access to quality medicines for all sections of the population, especially the vulnerable and the deprived, at an affordable price.

CEO of PMBI made a presentation on the elements of the PMBJP scheme and how India can support partner countries to emulate the programme in their respective countries thereby enabling the delivery of high-quality medicines to their citizens while saving a substantial amount to the public exchequer. An interactive Q&A session was also held.

Heads of Mission of India residents in the invitee countries also joined this conference virtually from their respective capitals. PMBI and Pharmexcil showcased their concept and products in their respective booths, which the participants visited.

Heads of Mission visited and observed Jan Aushadhi Outlet after the Conference on PMBJP in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan today.



"Congratulations India for this great initiative because India has been a great supplier of affordable pharmaceuticals and medications to many countries in the world. Among them of course my country would also be interested to promote joint collaborations on research and development in pharmaceutical companies, in Indian pharmaceuticals companies in abroad. So all in all a great event, a great initiative," said Ecuador's envoy to India, Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara.



"I'm so appreciated that today we have learned the success and also the achievement of the government of India to introduce accessible, affordable qualities of the medicines through the people so we can share it with our government and perhaps it can lead to a definite cooperation between two countries," said Pattarat Hongtong, Thailand's Ambassador to India.

"I think the conference is a transforming experience. Especially in Gambia, I am sure you are all aware of the share of the cases, just because of lack of proper testing of quality medicines, this would often, especially in a country like the Gambia opportunity to kind of have access to these pharmaceuticals is important," said High Commissioner of Gambia to India.



Meanwhile, Mandaviya met with the Vice President of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and discussed various issues of bilateral importance in the Health sector including the creation of manufacturing hubs of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics & handholding and training of the medical workforce.



"Also shared insights on the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. We discussed collaboration in ensuring affordable medicines through PMBJP," tweeted Mandaviya. (ANI)