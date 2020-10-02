Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 151st birth anniversary, calling him global icon whose ideals and values hold eternal significance.

"Pay my homage to the Mahatma on his birth anniversary. A global icon, his ideals & values hold eternal significance," Jaishankar tweeted.



Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

