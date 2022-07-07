Jaishankar pressed for complete disengagement process in Eastern Ladakh with Chinese counterpart Wang: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to sustain momentum to complete disengagement to restore peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in weekly media briefing on Thursday said, "EAM did talk about early resolution of all outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and about disengagement achieved in friction areas. He reiterated the need to sustain momentum to complete disengagement to restore peace and tranquility."

At a one-hour meeting in Bali on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar and Wang looked forward to the next round of military talks between the two sides at an early date to resolve the border issue.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour. Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights."

Bagchi said that the EAM talked about disengagement achieved in some friction areas, but he reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to disengagement from all remaining areas, to restore, peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"He reaffirmed the importance of abiding by bilateral protocols that have been reached in the conversation between the two ministers. They look forward to having a meeting of senior commanders on an early date, as of now we don't have the date for it," said Bagchi.



In May this year, India and China held talks on border issues and they decided to hold the next round of Senior Commanders Meeting at an early date.

After the Galwan clash in 2020, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have taken place to resolve the standoff. Disengagement at some border points did take place but by and large, there is an impasse on complete disengagement.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died in the Galwan Valley clash which was fought in hand-to-hand combat in sub-zero temperatures in the near pitch-black night of June 15 and June 16, 2020.

The clash was the deadliest confrontation between India and China in over four decades. China's state media has almost entirely failed to cover the skirmish or its aftermath.

The clash took place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh following a standoff over the actions of the Chinese Army.

Jaishankar is slated to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries during the visit.

The EAM's participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India's role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance, the official statement read. (ANI)

