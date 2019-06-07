Jaishankar reaches Bhutan on first bilateral visit

Thimphu [Bhutan], Jun 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reached Bhutan on Friday on his first bilateral visit after assuming office.

"Great to be back in Bhutan! Touched by the warm and sunny welcome! Thank you @FMBhutan Tandi Dorji," Jaishankar tweeted after touching down.



This visit reflects the importance India attaches to its northern neighbour, said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.



During the visit, Jaishankar is expected to receive an audience with King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, call on Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart, Tandi Dorji.

The two sides are slated to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation, an MEA statement said.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. External Affairs Minister's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the high levels between the two countries," it added.

On May 30, Tshering and other BIMSTEC leaders had attended the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP and its allies achieved a massive victory in the now-concluded Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

