Jaishankar receives French Secretary General Francois Delattre, discusses Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday received Secretary General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Francois Delattre and discussed the Indo-Pacific.

"Glad to receive French Secretary General Francois Delattre. Good discussions on our bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and global developments," tweeted S Jaishankar.



Earlier, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met Francois Delattre, Secretary-General, Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France for foregin office consultations.

Both India and France agreed to closely work together in areas of regional, multilateral and global interest including UNSC and Afghanistan.

Further, French Secretary General Francois Delattre comes after the visit of the French Defence Minister Florence Parly when the third Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France was held. (ANI)

