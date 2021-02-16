Jaishankar says Act East Policy will make Assam more connected, energetic

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said the Act East Policy approach to create connectivity in Assam will make the state more energetic, contributing and employed.

"The Act East Policy is an approach to create connectivity to and within Assam, beyond to the north-east then to neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh but eventually push all the way by road, sea, air to Vietnam to Japan. In doing so, we must appreciate that this will not only service greater economic activity but as demonstrated in other parts of the world, actually be a driver of it. A more connected Assam will be a more energetic Assam, a more contributing Assam and a more employed Assam," Jaishankar said during an event here.

"The role of Assam as its springboard needs to be fully realised, one way of doing that is to encourage stronger cooperation between this state and our international partners to the east, especially Japan," he added.

The minister highlighted that Assam has long been the fulcrum of the north-east region, but as cooperation and connectivity expands beyond national politics, this potential can actually make it the centre of a hub that covers neighbours like Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Underlining that India's ties with foreign nations have undergone a dramatic transformation, Jaishankar said Assam can play a critical role for the larger nations in power, in transformation, in energy and the movement of people.

"The Modi government has always paid special attention to Assam. This is reflected most recently in the 2021 Budget, what we call the Atmanirbhar Budget and you can see this whether it's in the expansion of the highways, roadbuilding, rail network, financial security for women teaplanters and workers," he said.

The minister further asserted that a modern prosperous globally connected Assam has importance well beyond the state and that recognition is what drives the Modi government's commitment to the state as well as India's foreign policy.

"India was a great country only when eastern India was prosperous and secure, that revival must happen again and that is very much at the core of the Modi government's commitment to Assam," said Jaishankar in his closing remarks.

Jaishankar had earlier visited the Guwahati Water Supply Project in Assam with Japanese Ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki.

"Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati," tweeted the Japanese envoy.

"A foreign policy that makes a difference to the lives of people. At the JICA-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra. Reviewing its progress along with the Japanese Ambassador @EOJinIndia," tweeted Jaishankar. (ANI)