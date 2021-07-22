Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart for strengthening India-Iran ties

New Delhi [India] July 21 (ANI): Indian External Affair Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to strengthen India-Iran ties.



"Good to talk to Iranian Foreign Minister. A productive conversation on our ties," EAM said in a tweet.

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has promised to fight corruption and poverty. He has indicated that he would continue indirect talks with the United States on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal while making it clear he will call for sanctions against Iran to be lifted.

These sanctions were imposed on Iran in June 2019 by the former US president, Donald Trump. (ANI)

