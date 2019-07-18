External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo)

Jaishankar to attend BRICS' foreign ministers meet in Brazil next week

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Jul 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the standalone meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from July 25 to 26.
This would be Jaishankar's first engagement with the BRICS foreign ministers since assuming office in May.
"BRICS Foreign Ministers' meet twice annually. One meeting is hosted by the BRICS chair as a Standalone meeting, usually in the capital and the other meeting is held on the sidelines of the UNGA. Last month BRICS leaders had a successful informal summit on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.
During the meeting, Jaishankar is expected to discuss amongst other issues, the preparation for the 11th BRICS Summit of the leaders slated to be held in Brasilia in November this year.
In 2018, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had participated in the standalone meeting hosted by South Africa in Pretoria in June, and the customary BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting on the margins of UN General Assembly in September.
"India attaches high importance to its engagement with BRICS and has continued to engage BRICS at the highest levels. We believe that BRICS has emerged as a valuable forum for consultation, coordination, and cooperation on contemporary global issues of mutual interest and has helped promote mutual understanding," the MEA statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:05 IST

13 killed, 38 injured in Japan animation studio fire

Kyoto [Japan], July 18 (ANI): At least 13 people died and 38 others were injured in a suspected arson attack at a popular animation studio in Japan's Kyoto city on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:07 IST

Freed Ahmadi man apprise Trump about community's persecution in Pak

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): An Ahmadi man, who was recently released from a Pakistani jail, apprised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) about the persecution of the community in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:58 IST

USA braces for heatwave with mercury set to reach 100 degrees F...

New York (USA), July 18 (ANI): Temperatures in United States of America (USA) are set to rise in next few days, with predictions that the mercury will hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit in certain parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:15 IST

PM to address 'Howdy Modi' community summit in US

Houston [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a community summit 'Howdy, Modi!' on September 22 during his visit to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:03 IST

Pak to proceed as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ ruling in Jadhav case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country will proceed as per the law in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave its verdict asking Islamabad to review and reconsider the conviction of the former n

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:54 IST

US should continue putting pressure on countries violating human...

Washington DC [USA], July 18 (ANI): In a reference to Pakistan, a US lawmaker has said that the United States should continue applying more pressure on countries who deny basic human rights to their people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:33 IST

Hafiz Saeed's arrest mere cosmetic, it's Pakistan's happy face...

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday arrested the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, whose prosecution has long been sought by New Delhi and Washington over the ghastly attacks in India's financial capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:54 IST

US House blocks attempt to impeach Trump

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday blocked a Democratic attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump by a wide margin.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:36 IST

US House votes to block 'emergency' arms sale to Saudi Arabia

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to block emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:50 IST

Pak wasn't searching for Hafiz, he was living freely: US...

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday countered US President Donald Trump's tweet on UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:47 IST

Congo's Ebola outbreak declared 'Public Health Emergency of...

Kinshasa [DR Congo], July 18 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), calling on countries to "take notice and redouble...efforts."

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:37 IST

Germany appoints Kramp-Karrenbauer as new Minister of Defence

Berlin [Germany], Jul 18 (ANI): Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had succeeded German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's chief, was appointed as Germany's new Minister of Defence on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl