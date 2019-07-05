Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meet in London

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to London next week to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting where he will not meet his Pakistani counterpart, it was officially stated on Thursday.

"Our External Affairs Minister is going to London to attend Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting. At the meeting, he will not be meeting his Pakistani counterpart," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at the weekly briefing here on Thursday.

The 18th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meet is scheduled to be held on July 10 at the Commonwealth's headquarters which will be chaired by the United Kingdom.

The Commonwealth works with governments, international development partners, grassroots organisations and civil society to help both developing and developed countries enjoy economic growth and stability.

Good governance, strong democracy, rule of law, protection of human rights and respect for diversity are Commonwealth values. (ANI)

